Goat Camp Ruin is a prehistoric Northern Salado site owned by the Town of Payson, which acquired it from the Forest Service in the 1990s.
Located off of Tyler Parkway near the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) Goat Camp Ruin Trail, it is made up of 30 or so masonry rooms dating from about A.D. 1150-1280, though the site appears to have been continuously occupied from as early as A.D. 750.
Founded by Hohokam colonists out of either Tonto Basin or the Phoenix area, in its early occupation Goat Camp Ruin was one of the largest prehistoric settlements in the Payson area and was involved in long distance trade across most of Arizona.
After about A.D. 1150, as Hohokam culture in the area shifted from pithouses to above ground stone masonry architecture and archaeologists began calling the locals “Salado” instead of Hohokam, Goat Camp declined a bit in favor of the nearby and much larger Risser Ranch Ruin, which unfortunately has been largely destroyed by development in Alpine Heights. Nevertheless, it still remained one of the largest sites in the area. Less occupied by trade, its later residents appear to have been primarily focused on farming, most likely in the areas along Rancho Road and around the Houston Mesa Campground.
Goat Camp Ruin, like Shoofly and Risser, and all other prehistoric sites in the Payson area, was permanently abandoned about A.D. 1280, about five years into the Great Drought of A.D. 1275-1300.
It appears that most of these folks moved down into Tonto Basin, where they settled alongside other Salado living along Tonto Creek. After all of central Arizona was abandoned around A.D. 1400, there was no one living in the Payson area until the arrival of the Tonto Apache in the early 1600s.
Goat Camp Ruin is currently being excavated and stabilized for the Town of Payson by the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, with a goal of turning the ruin into an interpretive recreation site similar to Shoofly on the Tonto National Forest.
It will have a trail linking it to the PATS trail and signage describing the site’s features and history. The plan also calls for linking it to Shoofly both in the interpretation and with a physical hiking/equestrian trail.
The development at Goat Camp will also help tell the story of other prehistoric sites in the area that aren’t readily available to the public or have been lost to development. Additional interpretive exhibits will also be developed for presentation alongside displays for Risser Ruin at the Rim Country Museum, which will ultimately receive all the artifacts from the excavations.
