In this plague year of 2020, we have learned to relish even mid-level talents like director Luke Greenfield. Greenfield directed this offering, “Half Brothers.” He has directed some films we have seen, notably “The Girl Next Door” about a former porn star, “The Animal” which involves a guy who is brought back to health by using organs from various animals and a comic look at amateur public service in “Let’s be Cops.” Here his film unites adult men from different nations who discover that they are brothers, well, “Half Brothers.”
The Mexican brother is played by Luis Gerardo Mendez, an actor prominent south of the border who has some 50 credits. Less experienced Connor Del Rio plays the other half of the familial reunion. You might recognize Jose Zuniga, a supporting actor. The busy Mr. Zuniga has an astonishing 132 paid performances to his credit. These three actors and some of the others in lesser roles truly bring a fresh breath of acting verve to the screen. Some might call the Telenovella exuberance of their acting over the top by our standards but I liked it. They seemed to throw themselves into their roles.
In the story, the two “Half Brothers” take on a journey of discovery. Their dying dad tasks them with re-enacting his trip to the USA as a young man. Even brothers can be very different. One of the brothers is an accomplished Mexican businessman, the other an American goofball. The businessman is a genuine jerk, the American brother is a careless leach with a ready smile and a laugh for the misfortunes of life. They do not get on well with one another.
The film has some deep flaws. In an attempt at showing the USA from the perspective of foreigners, it lapses into anti-American tropes. To whit-federal officers take an ill man from incarceration and dump him in a ditch to die. Neither realistic nor nice. In one excessive scene, the American brother steals a goat from a rural facility that allows customers to shoot goats for fun. Not that we have a lot of that here. And the characters make numerous references to fat Americans. These are not automatically comic bits.
We want, we need and we insist that our comedies are funny.
The industry has a real problem right now. The production companies do not want to release a movie to theaters with no customers. The customers will not go to the theaters unless the theaters offer something better than below-average to see. We movie fans are caught in this ever descending spiral.
This PG-13 comedy has few laughs. The two sawblade movie might have been ignored in an ordinary year. In 2020 we rush to see any films that the makers choose to allow us to see.
