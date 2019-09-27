“Ad Astra” comes from the Latin and means “To the Stars.” Director James Gray aimed to make the most realistic near future space movie to date. He has a distinguished list of films to his credit, even if they have not set the box office world on fire. His detailed and atmospheric films include “The Immigrant,” “We Own the Night” and “Little Odessa.” With “Ad Astra” he adds the Golden Lion of the Venice Film Festival to a long list of accolades. However the Golden Gimcrack has thus far eluded him. We cannot deny the talent of Gray, but his commercial success has lacked luster. All of his films combined have earned a box office gross that amounts to less than half of the budget for “Ad Astra.”
He has wisely picked an outstanding cast, as he very often has. Brad Pitt has the lead as an astronaut searching for his dad, Tommy Lee Jones. The father went missing a generation prior in a cosmic mystery of existential importance.
Donald Sutherland, Ruth Negga and Liv Tyler also appear. Liv Tyler managed to turn 42 somehow.
A fellow watcher intoned that the film had elements of “The Martian,” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Gravity.” I might add to that the story of Oedipus the King. The scenes of space stuff truly do amaze the watcher. The technical aspects of the film delight us. Acting-wise, Pitt uses up nearly all the screen time and to good purpose. The other actors have a very much diminished importance. The film asks important questions like “Are we alone in the universe?” and “How do humans best relate to one another?” But those important questions get submerged in the struggle of the audience to divine what is happening in the plot.
Gray had to deal with a script written by TV science fiction writer Ethan Gross and, well, himself. Gray and Gross co-wrote the script.
The film meanders with side trips that do not advance the plot. When the astronaut skirts insanity from loneliness and boredom in the long, long trip to the orbit of Neptune, the watchers in the seats can sympathize.
The technically astonishing “Ad Astra” has a mild PG-13 rating and runs a too long two hours and four minutes. Made with a large budget of $100 million the film may have a difficult time making a profit. I appreciated aspects of the film, but the two and a half saw-blade film will attract a select audience rather than the mass audience that the budget demands.
Jones and Sutherland also worked together on the Oscar nominated “Space Cowboys” directed by Clint Eastwood.
