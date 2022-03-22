Rim Country for Ukraine is a grassroots group of local residents watching events unfold in Ukraine and want to support peace and help children and families displaced by violence.
Within the space of a week, not only one, but several concert events began to take shape — with many local musicians and others volunteering their time and talent.
These events will raise funds for several highly rated charities who have proven their ability to provide meaningful assistance to people displaced or injured by war. Donors can choose the charities that most align with their values.
The first concert is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 24 at Eastern Arizona College-Payson, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Donations will support a choice of four-star charities who have a substantial presence in the area and have hit the ground running: Direct Relief, Chef Andre’s World Central Kitchen, World Food Programme USA (UN), among others. Charity Navigator’s list of Ukraine charities will be available at the event.
The concert features Cinnamon Twist with Anne James and Jen Holly, a local American folk duo, with special guest fiddler Bill Rinish; Gary McReynolds, playing classical folk and flamenco guitar; and Mark Plets, who performs a variety of rock covers and original pieces on keyboard.
Payson resident Olena Vynogradova McCormick will give a short presentation on her native Ukraine.
Refreshments, bake sale items, plants, and crafts will also be available on a donation basis.
The concert is free to attend, and donations are greatly appreciated. All expenses are covered by Rim Country for Ukraine members, so 100% of donations will go to the donor’s choice of the charities listed.
Information on future concerts and other fundraising activities will be forthcoming. Please check facebook.com/RimCountryForUkraine for concert dates and online donation opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!