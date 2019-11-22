The Payson Art League's Fall show, held Veterans Day weekend at Julia Randall Elementary School, had 28 artists participate. Some demonstrated how they created their work. Sales were good and many people attended. All ages enjoyed the work, including these two youngsters admiring one of DJ Craig’s elk photographs. About $1,000 was raised from the raffle of artists' donations of their art. All proceeds from the raffle go to scholarships and art supplies for students.
