Free English language classes; volunteers needed
Rim Country Literacy offers free English language classes for non-English speakers on Tuesday and Thursday. Classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both beginners and advanced learners are welcome. Call 928-472-5371 or show up at least 15 minutes before class begins at Rim Country Literacy, on the corner of Highway 87 and Sherwood. Bring a photo ID.
The program needs volunteers to read with children on Tuesday and/or Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy for details, 928-472-5371 or email rimliteracy@gmail.com.
At the library
The Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Road, will have its annual bag sale through August. For $5 fill a grocery bag with paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines and puzzles (DVDs not included). Also, all standard size paperbacks are 2 for the price of 1.
Free Movie
The library presents the movie “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 in the meeting room. The free movie is an animated film for those 5 and older. For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Special Speaker
On Monday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., the Library Friends of Payson are honored to welcome Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch.
At the age of 8, his life was shattered by the onset of Nazism. Oskar’s family encouraged him to write a book based on his memoir. He will be signing and selling his book, “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory, Surviving the Holocaust 1933-1945,” at the presentation; he is able to accept $20 cash or checks made out to OK Books, LLC.
NAMI Peer to Peer Class
Registration is now open for NAMI Payson’s Peer to Peer Class, an eight-week class for adults with mental illness that runs Tuesdays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at Rim Country Health, 807 W. Longhorn Road. The class is free, but registration is required. Email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Mobile prostate cancer screenings available
The mobile unit for prostate cancer screenings will be in Payson from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Gila County Courthouse, 714 S. Beeline Highway. Appointment is required. Please call 1-800-828-6139 to discuss the screening procedure, accepted insurances and to schedule your appointment. Medicare does not cover the screenings and if your insurance is not accepted, cost is $81 due at time of service.
Candidate to speak
Candidate for Legislative District 6 House of Representatives Jon Saline, an attorney from Snowflake, is the guest speaker at the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. There are two House seats available. Three candidates in addition to Saline and incumbent Walt Blackman are seeking the positions. For details call 928-951-6774.
Free CPR & AED class
MHA Foundation in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department will be offering a free CPR & AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14. Please call 928-472-2588 for more information. Pre-registration is required.
MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising, and through generous donations to our Almost New Thrift Shop at 304 E. Aero Drive.
Sound Tapestry concerts
Sound Tapestry will be performing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. This is part of Gila Community College Summer Music Series and the event is free. Donations are graciously accepted to support the college’s scholarship programs.
Sound Tapestry plays many genres of music including Latin, classical, Celtic and popular tunes.
The group will perform again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. There is no charge for this community concert.
For details call Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
Missoula Children’s Theatre audition slated
An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” is at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The audition is open to students in first through 12th grade. Assistant directors will also be cast.
Rehearsals take place throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. The performances are at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at PHS Auditorium.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.
Payson Talent
Show auditions
Want to compete in the Payson Talent Show? Everyone must audition first. Come to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. at 6 p.m. on either Aug. 19 or Aug. 28 and share your talents. Contestants are competing for spots in the Payson Talent Show, which will be held at the Northern Gila County Fair in early September. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
The auditions at Unity of Payson will be judged and those selected will be able to compete in the final Payson Talent Show at the fair. For more information email garrison_levey@yahoo.com.
Acoustic Open Stage
and Jam Session
Looking for a fun, free evening of music, right here in Payson? Come to the Good Vibes Coffee House at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 and enjoy some refreshments and sample some of the interesting music performed by Payson area musicians.
Local musicians and singers are welcome to participate — just sign in and time is allotted for you to perform. For more information, visit unityofpayson.org.
Northern Gila County
Fair Horse Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show takes place Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at Patterson Ranch, 272 S. Sprague Dr. in Star Valley. All age groups may participate, including Lead-line, 8 and under, Junior 9-13, Senior 14-18, Adult 19-39 and 40 and up. Spectators are welcome.
The Dressage, English Riding and Jumping competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Western Riding and Obstacle Challenge competition begins at 9 a.m. Sunday.
For entry forms, waivers and patterns, email paysonfunshow@gmail.com, text 928-978-5007 or visit paysonridinglessons.com/ngcf-horse-show.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on East Rancho Road in Payson.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell your craft. Set up is the afternoon Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space are available. For details and an application contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
Art Sale, Dinner
and Live Auction
The public is invited to a 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible) and proceeds support scholarships for Gila Community College students.
For tickets, call 928-468-8039, stop by GCC, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Accounting for You, or purchase online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.org.
