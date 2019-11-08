The Payson Art League hosts its annual fall show this weekend at Julia Randall Elementary School, 600 S. Green Valley Parkway. The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10 and features numerous individual artists plus work from groups.
Enjoy the work of:
• William Ahrendt, oil paintings
• Patricia Allebrandt, jewelry
• Roxy Almblade, painter, illustrator
• Nancy Bollard, fiber arts, felting
• Angie Cockle, scratchboard
• DJ Craig, photography
• Bob Hershberger, oils, acrylics, watercolors
• Judy Herzog, crochet, ornaments
• Janet Hodson, paintings
• Sharon Kennedy, jewelry
• Inger Legrande, watercolors, rosemaling
• George Lewis, photography
• Sue McIntyre, oil paintings
• Mary Pazell, acrylics, watercolors
• Sandy Peters, jewelry
• Mimi Romberger, paintings, ceramics
• Pat Sessions, oils, acrylics
• Julie Wittwer, acrylics, oils
• Samantha Wright, fabric arts, quilting
• BCO, wood and jewelry
• Friends of Rim Country College GCC, Inc., ARTSquared, paintings, mixed media
• Payson Mud Club, ceramics
The artists have donated works to be raffled and tickets are available at the show.
Overman Designs has also donated a necklace for a drawing. Proceeds from the raffle and drawing go to student art supplies and a scholarship.
To learn more about the Payson Art League, attend its meetings at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
