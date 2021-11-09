The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Exhibition Hall fills with an extraordinary array of quilts this weekend with the Rim Country Quilt Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
This year’s event is now titled the Tommie Cline Martin Memorial Rim Country Quilt Roundup. The quilt show honors the memory of longtime Gila County Dist. 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, who gave it her support each year. Martin was a Payson native and the daughter of two Gila County pioneer families, the Haughts and the Clines. She passed away in early December 2020, just shy of her 70th birthday.
Admission to the show is $5 for ages 13 and above. In addition to quilts competing in 33 categories, the event features a vendor mall, shop hop, a free lecture Friday at 2 p.m. and special exhibits.
Donate a non-perishable food item to benefit local food banks for a ticket for a daily drawing.
The free lecture, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, in the Fireside Room of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, features Gina Perkes of Gina Perkes Design, an award-winning designer and quilter who makes her home in Payson.
Special exhibits at the Quilt Roundup include Gina Perkes Quilts; Strawberry Patchers’ Kids Camp Exhibit; Threadplayer Fiber Art Exhibit; and Leslie Peacock Class Quilts.
Demonstrations are scheduled both Friday and Saturday in the exhibit hall’s Gallery Room. Friday, Nov. 12, Maureen Pastiska demonstrates Threadplay at 10 a.m. and again at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. Leslie Peacock demonstrates Paper Piecing at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Guests at the event will see entries in applique and art quilts; group efforts; machine and hand embroidered quilts; quilts featuring mixed techniques and more.
