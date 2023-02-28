I and millions of other movie fans around the world, love love love the big budget, spectacular movies that had their origin in gaudy comic books. The comic-based films have generated billions of dollars in profits for the industry and pleased millions of us in the seats. This includes second or third-tier franchises like “Ant-Man.” The 2015 first in the “Ant-Man” series currently ranks as No. 50 in superhero films.
Director Payton Reed has ramrodded all three of the “Ant-Man” films. If they lack the intensity of the “Avenger” films or the wonderful innovation of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, they pleased the public and made money.
Reed and the producers hired Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas to return to their proper places in the cast. Bill Murray and Corey Stoll pitch in to help. Jonathan Majors introduces a new villain, and Kathryn Newton is a stand-out as the teenage daughter.
When things do not work out with a movie of this scale, I always blame the producers for getting in the way of the writer and director. They have the power to help or harm a production.
Writer Jeff Loveness has worked as a TV writer, penning jokes for comics. This is his first big-screen effort. For some reason, he left out the funny little things that we enjoy in our superhero movies.
On the plus side, this is a beautiful film to see. The quantum world, an incomprehensible sub-atomic realm, is colorful and bizarre, but in a lovely way. We can see where the makers spent the $200 million they used to make the movie.
They might have spent a little time plumping up the characters. In adventure films where the characters get into dangerous situations, we must care enough about them that their life or death matters.
The stupidity in the storyline doesn’t matter nearly as much. We are not searching for scientific truths or rigid adherence to rational action. We want to see our heroes get into and out of tough scrapes. We don’t demand that the story makes perfect sense.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes. This average three saw blade superhero movie has a mild PG-13 rating. There are a few bad words but none of the especially hard and nasty words.
Paul Rudd had a hand in the writing of the first two films in this series but not here. I think his lack of input shows in the final product.
Should we see this mid-winter superhero movie? Of course, we should. We have to see them all. And we will surely see Jonathan Majors return in a future movie in his role as Kang the Conqueror. We don’t want to miss his introduction.
