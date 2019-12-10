Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter has a change of meeting date and place for December.
The group will meet at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W Main St., (not Dec. 7 at the Payson Public Library).
It will host speaker Dr. Todd W. Bostwick. His topic is: “Angkor Wat and the Khmer Empire of Cambodia.”
A succession of Hindu and Buddhist kings in the tropical forests of Cambodia and Thailand built one of the most remarkable group of ancient stone temples in the world between the 8th and 13th centuries. One of these temples, Angkor Wat, is well known, but dozens of other amazing temples and massive reservoirs were also constructed in the vicinity of this amazing site. The late Michael Coe stated that if the Greeks and Romans had known about Angkor, they surely would have counted that great city as the eighth wonder of the world.
Influenced by India to the northwest and China to the northeast, the Khmer civilization built an urban complex in modern day Siem Reap, Cambodia, which is at least 200 square kilometers in area. This well-illustrated talk will examine a number of those temples, including Angkor Wat, and will discuss some of the latest research at this World Heritage site.
Bostwick served for 21 years as the city archaeologist for the City of Phoenix at Pueblo Grande Museum. Among other achievements, he is presently head archaeologist for the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.
