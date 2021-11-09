The Rim Country Camera Club made a bold decision to double its efforts for charity this year, ordering an additional 500 calendars to sell at $10 each by December 31.
Sales have already surpassed the usual “sold out” point and now the club is in the final stretch to meet its goal of raising $10,000 for local food banks and newly formed scholarship fund.
With great appreciation to sponsors who cover the cost of production and all who have purchased calendars, Camera Club members now challenge everyone to step it up another notch. If you purchased a calendar for yourself, buy one more at $10 for a friend or relative. Every penny of sale proceeds goes to charities that support local communities.
The annual calendar is comprised of winning photographs from photographers who meet high submission standards to display beautiful images throughout Rim Country and Gila County.
The calendars make wonderful holiday gifts, especially for family and friends who live out of the area. They fit perfectly in the USPS Priority letter packaging, making it simple to send them anywhere in the world.
Don’t miss out on calendars this year. Stop by any of these merchants or contact sue@zencorp.net to order your calendars: Payson Visitor Center, Payson Library, Plant Fair, Central Arizona Association of Realtors, ColorZ Salon, Common Grounds, Pine Library, The Herb Stop in Pine or at the club’s monthly meetings.
