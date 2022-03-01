The 2022 Arizona Pride Tour brings eight entertainers from across Arizona to Payson for a show at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, doors open at 6 p.m. Attendance is restricted to those 21 and older.
The Payson visit is part of a three-month tour that started Jan. 29 and concludes April 2.
Entertainers are performing in rural communities. The communities were chosen due to the lack of LGBTQ resources in the areas selected. The mission of the tour is to raise $25,000 for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, who will earmark all money raised for LGBTQ inclusive initiatives. About $19,000 has been raised so far, with additional shows planned for the next few weeks in Ajo, Sierra Vista, and Nogales. Past venues were Casa Grande, Lake Havasu City, Flagstaff, and Prescott.
During the last leg of the tour, a large check will be presented to the executive director of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for money raised in all eight cities. The Girl Scouts’ executive leadership has been at each stop of the tour.
“We are a group of community members who do not belong to an organization. We are simply members of the LGBTQ community looking to make a difference. The tour is being run under Miss Nature, LLC. It is a first of its kind for many of the areas chosen. Partnering with our group is CAN Community Health, which will provide free rapid HIV testing at all events.
This is a variety show consisting of drag queens, drag kings, male entertainers and much more from all over Arizona. It is a charity event,” explained Christopher J. Hall, who is handling publicity for the tour.
About the event
In addition to raising money for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, the event aims to help bring a safe place for all to be themselves in some of Arizona’s most rural communities.
This event was made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Drag Confidential, formerly known as ArizonaDrag.com.
These events are all ages. Tickets are $20 each and are available only online at azprideshow.org. It is recommended e-tickets be printed, to make the process at the door easier. Those who choose “will call” can expect a wait at the door.
No refunds are available. All sales are donated to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and the venues where the performances are taking place.
Performers include: Dirtee X of Casa Grande; Felicia Minor of Phoenix; Geo Johnson of Phoenix; Justin Deeper-Love of Tucson; Miss Nature of Tucson; Serra Tonan of Phoenix; and Vera Delmar of Tucson.
For up-to-date information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1031315230726509
More information can be found at azprideshow.org.
