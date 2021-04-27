Visit the PIEbar, 5096 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 1 for a socially distanced outdoor fire art extravaganza.
The Art aFlame program benefits Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction and features flaming art, performance, vendors and more. You will see fire emitting and fire themed art, fire performers, art cars, and vendors. The event also has live music with Hardways and a fire show at sundown.
For details visit the website https://artaflameaz.com.
One of the main performers is Sean T. French, sentfrench.com, who was featured on the History Channel in February 2021 with Tim Allen. He won the “Assembly Required” builder challenge with a flame-thrower and other things.
French is a metal sculpture artist and was honored with a solo sculpture show with the paintings of Jayme Blue at the amazing Ice House Gallery in Phoenix in 2020 before COVID-19 closed down the country.
Tickets, purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/ 5105804 are $20; at the door the cost is $25. Children will be admitted at no charge.
Sponsors are Yavapai Bottled Gas, Little Stinkers, Stodghill Excavating, PIEbar, and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc.
Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/182433903560114.
