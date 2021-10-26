COVID-19 changed a lot of things in 2020. One of the changes – the Payson Art League and the Rim Country Empty Bowls group joined forces to present an outdoor show and sale at Rim Country Barbecue on Historic Main Street in October.
The merged event was so successful the groups are again presenting a joint show and sale Nov. 6 and 7. This year it is at the Rim Golf Club and includes an evening gala at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.
Organizers promise an amazing weekend of fine art, philanthropy, and fun. The art show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7.
The gala includes a miniature show from some of Rim Country’s most world and regionally renowned artists. It also features a fun, lively auction, an amazing dinner, and live music.
The weekend open house art show is free for the public. Around 30 artists participating, doing live paintings and demonstrations. The Empty Bowls group is showing its wares the entire weekend at the open house. The members of the Rim Country Mud Club and other artisans offer unique, handmade pottery bowls for sale to raise funds for the area’s food banks.
The weekend event has live music and food and beverages offered by the Rim Club’s restaurant, which will be open. Incidental Blue Grass performs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday during the gala.
