Would you like to spend an evening at the Chaparral Pines Clubhouse, including dinner, an art sale and live auction to help provide GCC students with scholarships?
The Friends of Rim Country GCC is organizing an evening that includes Art Squared, 6-inch-by-6-inch paintings for $36 to support scholarships for Gila Community College students.
The paintings were created by local businesspeople and residents. Bobby Davis will be the auctioneer.
Tickets and event information
The 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner & Live Auction event is Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 ($25 of ticket price is tax deductible) per person.
Options/Locations for
purchasing tickets:
• Call 928-468-8039
• Gila Community College, 201 N.
Mud Springs Road
• Rim Country Regional Chamber of
Commerce, 100 W. Main St.
• Accounting for You, 109 W. Main
St.
• Online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.
org
Friends of Rim Country GCC
The Friends of Rim Country GCC was founded in 2012 by a group of citizens who wanted to provide career opportunities to help local residents.
Their mission is to “Encourage the ideals of higher education by providing scholarships and other services to the students of Gila Community College.”
Recipients of prior
scholarships report:
• Securing higher paying
employment
• Improving the standard of living
for themselves and their families
• Finding a renewed sense of
confidence and self-esteem
• Serving as a positive role model
or their children
• Paying it forward by entering a
helping profession
Any student currently attending or planning to attend the Payson campus of Gila Community College, who is working toward a certificate or a degree, may apply.
Scholarships range from $100 to $1,000.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Friends of Rim Country GCC gave out $13,250 in scholarships to 15 students. In addition, they paid for six students to take the NCLEX (national nursing) exam and for 15 students to take the state test to become a nursing assistant.
Applicants are considered based on the following criteria: a) academic, work and life experience; b) references; and c) financial need.
If you are a student interested in applying for a scholarship, applications for the 2020/2021 school year will be available after Jan. 1, 2020. Applications are due by April 1, 2020.
For more information, visit friendsofrimcountrygcc.org or call 928-468-8039.
