The Payson Art League hosts Nancy Bollard at its 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 meeting at the Payson Public Library large conference room. The public is encouraged to attend this free, fascinating demonstration.
Nancy Bollard, resident of Pine, was introduced to fabrics and fibers at a young age while growing up on Long Island, N.Y. She continued this passion at the University of Arizona where she majored in textiles and marketing.
Six years ago, this versatile artist was introduced to felting, which is the oldest method to make non-woven fabric. Bollard loves wool fiber — it can be manipulated into shapes, molded and sculpted to create unique, one-of-a-kind clothing garments, vessels, purses and wall hangings. The diversity of this medium always allows her to find something new to create.
This ancient process begins with loose wool fibers. Soap and water are added. The fibers are then pressed until they hold together as a cloth. Vigorously working the cloth to shrink and strengthen it is called wet felting. Bollard uses this form of felting, as well as nuno felting, a technique that involves silk fabrics and fibers. In this process, the fibers travel through the weave of the cloth and entangle on the back side to form a strong textured felt/fabric.
Bollard has studied with felters from Australia, England, Canada and the United States. Each one uses a different technique and offers something unique to learn. Bollard incorporates all she has gleaned into her own one-of-a-kind art. She also teaches classes and heartily enjoys sharing her ever expanding knowledge of this art form.
