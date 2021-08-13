An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “Sleeping Beauty” is at 4:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23 at the Payson High School auditorium. Those wishing to audition should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours.
Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition, so bring a sack dinner. There is no participation fee.
Among the roles to be cast are Sleeping Beauty, Scarella, Madame Butterfly, the King, the Queen, Spot, Fairies, Trolls, Palace Attendants and Caterpillars. Students in the first through 12th grade are encouraged to audition.
No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.
“Sleeping Beauty” will be presented at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is brought to you by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim with support from Plant Fair Nursery, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org or 928-472-5775.
