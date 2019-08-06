An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for two hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. There is no participation fee.
Among the roles to be cast are Jack, Mother, Milky White, the Magic Harp and farmers.
First- through 12th-grade students are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week.
MCT touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup.
The musical will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at the PHS Auditorium.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is sponsored by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim with support from Plant Fair, Miller Auto Works, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
For details, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!