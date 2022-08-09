An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Frog Prince” Monday, Aug. 22 at the Payson High School Auditorium, starting at 4:15 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. There is no participation fee.
Among the roles to be cast are three sisters — who also are princesses; two students to play the lonely Frog; Ollie the Aspen Tree; bumbling Knights; kindly Swamp Things; the well-read Alligator; fancy Flamingos; helpful Ducks; a busy Fly; and the mischievous Venus Fly Trap. Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students.
They will also select assistant directors to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
All students in the first through 12 grades are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students rehearse approximately four hours each day, Monday through Friday.
Performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Payson Longhorn Theatre and Rim Country Artists with support from Plant Fair, Miller Auto Works, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre residency to Payson.
All former MCT in Payson actors are encouraged to wear their show T-shirts from previous years this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!