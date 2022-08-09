An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Frog Prince” Monday, Aug. 22 at the Payson High School Auditorium, starting at 4:15 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. There is no participation fee.

Among the roles to be cast are three sisters — who also are princesses; two students to play the lonely Frog; Ollie the Aspen Tree; bumbling Knights; kindly Swamp Things; the well-read Alligator; fancy Flamingos; helpful Ducks; a busy Fly; and the mischievous Venus Fly Trap. Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students.

