Writer/director Damien Chazelle takes on a film about Hollywood at the time of the change from silent films to talkies. According to Chazelle’s version of history, this was a time of excess, decadence, and extravagant debauchery. His Hollywood was long on ambition, drive, and talent but totally lacking in ordinary respect of one human for another. It was a dog-eat-dog world where the great I had precedence over any other consideration.
Chazelle has a short but stunning and brilliant list of films to his credit. He wrote and directed (as he does with “Babylon”) “Whiplash.” That film earned J.K. Simmons an Oscar, and Chazelle got a nomination for his script. His phenomenal “La La Land” earned Arizona’s own Emma Stone her Oscar and an Oscar for Chazelle as director. Chazelle also garnered an Oscar nomination for his scriptwriting for “La La Land.”
This brilliant, powerful writer/director has picked an equally stellar band of actors to put his vision onto the screen. Oscar winner Brad Pitt leads the way, with Oscar nominees Margot Robbie and Eric Roberts backing him up. Also playing are Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde. Even in a role as an extra Oscar-winning writer Spike Jonze has a brief walk-on part. Diego Calva has a central role as a studio fixer.
The opening scene runs for about half an hour of the most scandalous imaginable carrying on. Caligula would have been happy in Hollywood in the 1920s.
Salaciousness aside, does it work? It overwhelmed me. I felt like I was at Disneyland during a rainstorm and a buffalo stampede while NASCAR racers wove in and out of the scene at a hundred miles an hour. This is not a conventional movie, but I need to figure out how to categorize it. It is something new. There are three main storylines with a sideline or two, just for good measure. An ordinary film would have filled in and filled out one or two of them to the advantage of the audience. It is not quite a jumble, but it demands close attention to follow the storyline.
That said, the work of Margot Robbie should bring her an Oscar nomination and perhaps the win. Brad Pitt turned in the best performance of his career. Tobey Maguire had a minor role as a crazed, menacing gangster that was outstanding. Ditto for Jean Smart as a gossip columnist.
The acting exceeded the movie as a whole.
This long, 3 hours and 9 minutes, R-rated feature will not suit every taste. This is absolutely not a film for children. It is a fantastic project in respect of acting and conception. It is only a three saw blade film, but it should have been a five.
Made with an $80 million budget, the sweeping, epic “Babylon” will please a specific segment of the movie-going public. Time will tell just how significant that part of the movie-going public will be at the ticket window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!