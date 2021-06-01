Payson schools’ annual end-of-the-year band concert was May 20 at Green Valley Park with both the middle school and high school bands performing. This is the first time the event has been held at the park and it drew a nice, relaxed crowd that brought lawn chairs to enjoy the music. See more from end-of-year events in the Friday edition.
