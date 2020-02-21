Ready for a mental break from the Rim’s chilly weather? Plan on a musical getaway to sand, surf and fun when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band.
Sail On brings all the Beach Boys’ biggest hits to the area at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The group brings a look and sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. Their harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport audiences directly to the beach.
The group
Members of Sail On, The Beach Boys tribute band, are Wyatt Funderburk on bass and vocals; Mike Williamson on keys and vocals; Paul Runyon, keys and vocals; Matt Thompson, guitar and vocals; and Jason Brewer, guitar, keys and vocals.
Funderburk is a Nashville musician, songwriter and producer. Since self-releasing his first record as a teenager in the 1990s, Funderburk has toured the U.S. and abroad with his own bands and others, while also working in his studio with some of the best rock and pop artists in the country.
Williamson is a multi instrumentalist and singer with many years of experience playing everything from folk to jazz. He is also a veteran of the studio serving as a composer, arranger, musician, engineer, and producer on recordings that have appeared in various media in North America, Europe and Japan.
Runyon lives in Nashville where he plays and records with his band The Explorers Club. Originally from Charleston, S.C. he attended the College of Charleston and its during these years where he gained his musical footing. He has played keyboards with Mark Lindsay from Paul Revere and the Raiders and currently with Reuben Bidez.
Thompson, originally from North Vernon, Ind., lives in Nashville, where he contributes to several bands, including playing for the indie/pop artist Whoa Dakota; ’50s rockabilly group, Good Rockin’ Tonight; The Nashville Celts; as well as working as a freelance composer. Before moving to Nashville, Thompson graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. where he studied arranging and composition, and became fixated on the intricate harmony of The Beach Boys.
Brewer is the songwriter and producer of The Explorers Club. Brewer has produced three albums for the band along with various singles and EP releases. He has had songs on network television including work for CBS, FOX, HBO, and many others. Jason has worked on recordings with classic artists. His work has been featured in many national publications, radio programs, and podcasts across the U.S. and beyond. He has worked at length with members of The Beach Boys and The Brian Wilson band on many projects. He owns worldwide distributed record label Goldstar Recordings with international entrepreneur Ash Wells.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For details, visit www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
