The 6th Annual Bean Off is just around the corner. Once again this gathering to choose the Rim Country’s best beans benefits the Payson Area Food Drive.
The Bean Off is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Oct. 17 at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Dr.
Hosted by the Rim Country Rotary, the Bean Off started six years ago when there was a dispute between Hallie Overman Jackman and Jan Parsons as to who made the best beans. Well, Jan won that year and ever since it has been a contest about who makes the best beans.
There will be six to eight entries. For a fee of $10 ($8 for kids) you get a brat, coleslaw, a beer or soft drink, and you get to taste all bean entries and vote for the Best Beans in Rim Country.
Tickets are available from Jackman, any Rotarian or at the door. Come and support the Payson Area Food Drive of 2019-20.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
