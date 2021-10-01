Art on wheels rolls into the Rim Country next weekend when the annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show takes place Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9.
Most of the Friday activities are for participants only with registration and a Burger Burn at Rumsey Park. However, the actual cruise around town is also on Friday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until approximately 4:15 p.m.
The public is invited to come and enjoy the day while admiring all the beautiful cars at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., free.
Organizers expect about 100 cars, from 1996 and earlier, taking part in the cruise. The cars are scheduled to leave Rumsey Park, making a right on Payson Parkway and traveling to Longhorn, passing Powell Place. The route continues straight on Longhorn to Highway 87, where it takes a right turn and makes a right on West Main Street, it follows Main to Green Valley Park and goes around the park to Vista and takes a right.
Participants will drive up Vista and make a sharp left on Bulla and a quick right onto Lena, followed by a right on Airport Road. The route takes participants into the Mazatzal Air Park with a left onto Earhart Parkway. Off Earhart, the route takes a right on Aviator Circle, a small cul-de-sac that returns drivers to Earhart. They will turn right on Earhart, traveling to Chennault, making a left up to Cloud Nine. A left turn will be made off Cloud Nine to Aviator Parkway for a right and then another right on Earhart to the stop sign on Airport Road.
Drivers will turn left on Airport Road and travel east to McLane and make a right, following it to Payson Parkway where they will make a right and return to Rumsey Park.
Participants can still register on the Rim Country Classic Auto Club’s website http//clubs.hemmings.com/RCCAC for a fee of $40.
Pre-registration on Friday, Oct. 8 at Rumsey Park starts at noon, at ramada 5.
Day-of registration is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 in the parking lot of Julia Randall Elementary School at the end of West Main Street, just east of Green Valley Park.
There will be a hospitality booth selling T-shirts, hats and raffle tickets, Saturday, Oct 9. Peoples’ Choice ballots are also available at the hospitality booth.
Show parking starts at 6 a.m. in designated areas at Green Valley Park.
Visit vendors offering breakfast and other food, as well as non-food merchandise.
Cruise-In sponsors have provided raffle baskets. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. The drawings for raffle items and the 50/50 are at 1:30 p.m. and winners must be present.
Car show judging starts at approximately at 10 a.m. and closes at noon. The awards are presented at 2 p.m. and winners must be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!