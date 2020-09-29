COVID-19 won’t cancel the 27th annual Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show. But it can force the annual event to take a different route or two or three.
This year, instead of the Cruise-In and Car Show, the Rim Country Classic Auto Club is having multiple cruises and a poker run and calling it the Payson Invasion. There will be two lunch stops where spectators can enjoy a brief Show-n-Shine of the cars on display.
There will be a T-shirt available to celebrate the occasion, but there will be no judging or trophies, and no meal provided.
Day-of registration and packet pickup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at the RCCAC Hospitality Booth at Green Valley Park. At the booth T-shirts can be purchased along with 50/50 and raffle tickets between 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. A silent auction takes place at the hospitality booth as well.
The Poker Run is from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants’ poker hands are in the registration packet, along with instructions about one of three different routes to use. It is not a timed event.
A lunch break is between noon and 1:15 p.m., with Show-n-Shine space in the parking lots of AutoZone, 109 E. Highway 260 (south side) and Big Lots, 400 E. Highway 260 (north side).
Participants must be at Green Valley Park by 1:20 p.m. to begin one of two different cruises at 1:30 p.m.
“Cruise A” leaves Green Valley Park going south to make a right onto Country Club Drive and another right on Vista Road, heading north. From Vista it will move onto West Bulla Drive briefly and then take a right on North Lema Drive to West Airport Road where the route goes right to Chenault Parkway, up to Earhart Parkway, then back onto West Airport Road. Participants take a left on North McLane Road and travel to West Houston Mesa Road, take a right and go to North Beeline Highway. The route briefly travels south on Beeline to the roundabout by Home Depot, then travels east on Tyler Parkway. Leaving Tyler at East Highway 260 and traveling west to Beeline Highway, then traveling south to West Main Street and back to Green Valley Park.
“Cruise B” leaves Green Valley Park, goes south on Green Valley Parkway and turns east on West Main Street, goes south on Beeline to East Phoenix Street. The route continues east on Phoenix to South Mud Springs Road where it turns north, then turns west on East Frontier Street and north on St. Phillips Street It heads west again on East Bonita Street to Beeline, turning north and traveling to West Airport Road and then south on North McLane Road, turning east on West Longhorn Road to turn south on South Colcord Road. The route then turns west on West Main Street and returns to Green Valley Park.
Participants should join up on West Main at about 2 p.m. to parade down the street to the park. Closing events at the park are scheduled for 3 p.m. and include Poker Run awards, naming the 50/50 winner and more.
For more information on the show, contact chair Paul Renaud at 619-787-0563. For registration info contact Ken Tozi at 928-970-1700 or register online: arizonaautoscene.com/events/payson-invasion/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!