The 26th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 and the big event, with its awe-inspiring antique, classic and vintage cars is at Green Valley Park.
The show is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Green Valley Park, but the popular cruise around town — the cruise part of the “Cruise-In” event — is the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 11. It’s a chance to see the beauties on the road around town.
Participants will line up for the cruise at Rumsey Park, with departure at 4:30 p.m. The cruise travels Payson Parkway from the park to Longhorn Rd. Cars will go left on Longhorn to McLane Road where they will then take a right and go to West Main.
The route takes drivers east on Main to Hwy. 87 and then turns the cars north to the Tyler Parkway Roundabout. Cars will travel Tyler Parkway to the Majestic Rim and turn into its driveway to come back out on Tyler and go west to Hwy. 87 and take the roundabout and then travel south on Hwy. 87.
The route goes through the second roundabout to head west on Airport Road to Earhart Parkway, where it turns right into the Payson Airpark and travels to Aviator Circle, again turning right to return down Earhart Parkway. Off Earhart it will go right to Chennault Parkway, making a left on Chennault and go to Piper Parkway and then turn left ending at Aviator. At Aviator drivers will go right to Earhart again, taking it back to Airport Road and then going east to McLane Road.
Drivers will go right on McLane and return to Rumsey Park for a participants-only Burger Burn.
The cars, plus vendors of all kinds, will be at Green Valley Park Saturday, Oct. 12. This is a free event. For details go to http://clubs.hemmings.com/rccac/
