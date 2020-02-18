Get a taste of bird watching later this month during the first of the season’s Bird Walks at Tonto National Monument Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Learn about the wide variety of birds found at Tonto National Monument, from Gila woodpecker to cactus wren, Anna’s hummingbird, red-tailed hawk and more. Friendly, knowledgeable park rangers guide the walk, which will also be held March 12, April 1 and April 22. Walks start from the Tonto National Monument Visitor Center and last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Bird species spotted by visitors are recorded and featured on Tonto National Monument’s social media, check out recent posts at Facebook.com/TontoNPS.
Park admission is $10 per person, unless visitors have an Interagency Annual, Military, Senior, Fourth Grader, or Access Pass. There is no additional cost to attend the bird walks and reservations are not required. Visitors can also explore the Lower Cliff Dwelling after the program.
Park staff suggests that visitors wear dependable hiking shoes and bring binoculars; carry a water bottle and wear sun protection. All experience levels are welcome to attend; novice birders are welcome to use binoculars and field guides supplied by the National Park Service during the walk. See visitor photos of Tonto National Monument at Instagram.com/TontoNPS, subscribe for updates at twitter.com/tonto_nps.
For other questions, call 928-467-2241 or email tont_information@nps.gov, or visit: nps.gov/tont.
Directions? Set your GPS for 26260 N AZ Highway 188, #2, Roosevelt, Arizona 85545.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!