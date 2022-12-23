I knew it was gonna happen.
I mean, how often have I watched ‘A Christmas Carol”?
I knew that miserable old miser would crack and reveal his humanity.
And yet, there I sat in the wings — tearing up to watch Steve Steven’s incarnation of Scrooge awaken on Christmas morning — with time enough to change.
Scrooge blessed the spirits, danced around his bedchambers, hugged his bedpost and alarmed the washerwomen — played with rollicking good humor by Paula Knight and Trish Dedito. He’d clutched his dour misery to his breast through the Payson Choral Society’s loving rendition of the Christmas classic. But I knew Scrooge would be transformed before the end. Still, the tears rolled down my cheeks — perhaps because I need to believe that we each still have time to change.
Charles Dickens penned “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 19, 1843 — a precise 109 years before my own inauspicious entry into the world. Dickens hashed his tale of fear, greed, loss and redemption during his long nighttime walks through the grimy, miserable streets of industrial London. It was an instant, smash success — rushing through 13 printings in its first year. It’s never been out of print since. They’ve made 100 movie versions — including the 2015 — “A Christmas Carol and Zombies.” And that’s not counting the two ballets and four operas
Dickens wrote a blistering work of social commentary. His own family did time in debtor’s prison. As a boy, Dickens dropped out of school to work in a factory.
It was such a privilege to fumble through all the rehearsals with the 60 Choral Society members who spent three months bringing Scrooge and Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to life.
We lost cast members, rewrote scenes, groped for lines, ran short of tenors, absorbed family tragedies. But they kept singing and harmonizing and wandering off key and following the gleaming thread of the music.
On the final dress rehearsal — I figured we were doomed.
Scenes trailed off into silence. The microphone feedback made us cringe. Even the irrepressible Daria Mason seemed finally daunted — after all the setbacks and recoveries and empty chairs.
And then you started showing up — the audience, the beloved community, the believers.
You laughed. You sighed. You clapped.
The laughter came in the moments we didn’t expect it — and lifted us up.
The first night was rough — but you didn’t care. And you saved us.
The second night was better — and we found the deep, laughing, tearful heart of the play.
The third night was wonderful — and sad that we should all go our separate ways — out of the sound of your laughter.
I marveled from stage left. Steve Stevens rose to the part — his voice some sort of spirit made of heartache and second chances and lost love and imperishable hope. Mark Robinson summoned the anguish of Marley’s Ghost. Ron Wolfgang and Lara Dean made a family of the Cratchit children — David Simpson, Cody Tank, Zevoline Rensh and Ruby Simpson. In return, they stole the hearts of the audience. Music teacher Alan Simpson stepped in at the last possible moment to play Fred — singing a duet with Steve about lost love that made me cry every time I heard it. I want to go on and on — and mention every name, linger on every song.
So why does it get to me every time? So simple and predictable and pat. We know change is hard — and fear and misery harden the heart, sealing it off from the laughter of children, the pain of our fellows. We know the hungry still linger in the shadows, the bombs still fall, the politicians still lie, the children still die.
And yet, we also know in this season of all others — that love can save us, if we let it.
A child was born in a manger.
An old man’s heart broke open.
And maybe we’ll finally learn to love our neighbor.
Anything’s possible.
After all — we learned our lines. And the songs came from some better place. And you all laughed.
Bless the beloved community, where I’ve found a place among people who sing. And among people who laugh.
Thank you, Rim Country.
And Merry Christmas.
