Hooray, we get to see a movie released in 2020. “Bloodshot” came out in March, had a good run in theaters for only one week, and then the theaters closed for a while. But now we can watch it. If you have grown tired of the DC or Marvel comic book based films, be glad. “Bloodshot” comes from a comic book made by Valiant Comics. And, no, I have never heard of them either.
Vin Diesel plays a U.S. Marine special ops trooper who suffers death along with his wife at the hands of evildoers. Not one to let death keep him down, he gets revived by clever science guys. It involves memory erasure and nanotechnology. In fact, the science guys of Rising Spirit Tech make the murdered man better than ever.
Diesel is one of the great movie tough guys. He does good work here. He realistically beats up even super-powered bad guys. The battle on the elevator of a skyscraper particularly impresses.
His co-star Eiza Gonzalez (recently seen in “Baby Driver”) shows her athletic skill in bad guy fighting as well. Lamorne Morris has a supporting role as a science guy. We know him best of all his many TV roles for “The New Girl.”
Question: If Marine Ray Garrison lost his life and then somehow, comes back to life does that make him a zombie? Perhaps he isn’t a classic zombie, but dead guy coming back to life sounds zombie-ish to me.
Director David S.F. Wilson has not directed a major production before “Bloodshot” makes his debut. Wilson has a strong list as a visual effects expert. His experience shows in the film.
The newbie director has two strong writing pros to build his script. Jeff Wadlow penned the script for “Fantasy Island” which surprised many of us. His co-writer Eric Heisserer received an Oscar nomination for writing “Arrival,” a well-received science fiction film.
I think we get about what we expect with “Bloodshot.” We have lots of hand-to-hand fights, lots of shooting, and a plot that has enough twists to keep us interested. This is a $45 million film with a major Hollywood star. The three saw-blade film provides us with a couple of hours of entertainment in a safe, not smoky theater.
“Bloodshot” has a PG-13 rating and runs for one hour and forty-nine minutes.
The producers hope to spin this one into a franchise.
Parents warning: ”Bloodshot” has lots of foul language, plenty of movie style violence with some gory bits, and a lengthy shot of naked people. Please pay attention to the movie guides.
