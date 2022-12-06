BONES AND ALL (2022)

Taylor Russell (left) as Maren and Timothée Chalamet (right) as Lee in "Bones and All."

 Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

With "Bones and All," we get a superb cast. The leading lady, Canadian actress Taylor Russell, won the award for best young actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role. Her co-star, Timothee Chalamet, late of "Dune" fame, has an Oscar nomination. Chloe Sevigny, another Oscar nominee, has a small but crucial role. Mark Rylance has the plumb role in terms of wonderful acting of a bizarre character. He has an Oscar for "Bridge of Spies." Michael Stahlbarg also pitched in.

We know from the cast that this is not some brainless horror film, far from it. Based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, this is a high-concept horror film.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.