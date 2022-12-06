With "Bones and All," we get a superb cast. The leading lady, Canadian actress Taylor Russell, won the award for best young actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role. Her co-star, Timothee Chalamet, late of "Dune" fame, has an Oscar nomination. Chloe Sevigny, another Oscar nominee, has a small but crucial role. Mark Rylance has the plumb role in terms of wonderful acting of a bizarre character. He has an Oscar for "Bridge of Spies." Michael Stahlbarg also pitched in.
We know from the cast that this is not some brainless horror film, far from it. Based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, this is a high-concept horror film.
The director, Italian-born Luca Guadanino, is also no small-timer either. He earned his Oscar with the 2017 film "Call Me by Your Name." Scriptwriter David Kajganich has half a dozen other horror films under his belt. He knows what he is doing in the genre.
The film opens with the back story of the Taylor Russell character, a young woman in her late teens. Her father has protected her for years. When she kills and devours someone, he swiftly takes her away to begin anew in another place. After she and her father part ways, she encounters another "eater" as they call themselves. She and Lee, Timothee Chalamet, form a tentative alliance. The rest of the film develops their growing relationship.
You might think of it as a tragic love story, a romance between two attractive young cannibals.
That is the crux of the movie's problem. We have millions of dollars and some very high-quality talent lavished upon a film about people who kill and eat other people. I am not at all sure that this concept will be accepted by the public, no matter how well-acted, directed, written, and produced the film is. Usually, movies in the genre are loud, garish, and not to be taken seriously. This one aspires to become art and perhaps succeeds.
"Bones and All" runs for a long 2 hours and 11 minutes. It, no surprise, carries a strong R rating for blood-soaked people eating. There are no sexy love scenes. Made with about $18 million, "Bones and All" might have trouble finding the right audience.
This one gets three saw blades for the fine acting if not the theme.
Young Timothee Chalamet worked with Michael Stahlbarg in the Luca Guadanino film "Call Me by Your Name." That might explain why Chalamet pitched in as a producer on "Bones and All."
Taylor Russell won the Venice Film Festival award for the best young actress, but she has big screen roles going back almost a decade. She is a solid professional.
