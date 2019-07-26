The Payson Book Festival drew 700 book lovers who got to meet with 90 authors. There were presentations from 20 speakers, plus a daylong schedule of programs for children at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino July 20.
Organizers heard many comments calling the event “excellent.” The Kids Zone, with its children’s program was a big success — especially the puppet shows.
More than 30 volunteers were on hand throughout the day to help guests navigate the event and special presentations.
