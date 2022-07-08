This year in the Kids Zone at the Payson Book Festival from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday July 23 will have lots of kids’ activities with their parents. Pick up a passport for trips to Paris, France to build an Eiffel Tower; to London, England to master Big Ben; to Yucatan, Mexico to capture el Castillo Pyramid Chichén Itzá; and to New York City for the Statue of Liberty. In between, the little ones can listen to Stories told by Gila County Librarians.
The Payson Book Festival will have books of many genres for all ages. To get more young people to come to the festival, new Young Adult (YA) authors are participating.
Dito Abbott was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in Saudi Arabia, and sailed around the world with his family by the age of 27. His debut YA Fantasy novel, “Debunked,” draws on his love for adventure, googly eyed slime beasts, and sarcastic swords of legend.
Bryan Lee (aka Bullseye The Clown) shares his ideas on how to deal with bullying by standing up, speaking out, and reclaiming the life the bully has stolen. He does this with humor as an anti-bullying coach who works with youth and adults who are trying to rebuild and reclaim their lives after being bullied.
Writing in a variety of styles for young people, R.A. Douthitt, a 2022 Christian Indie Award winner and artist, shares her books about how young people interact with animals. As an example, “The Road to Home” follows 13-year-old Molly as she struggles to handle the death of her mother, a move to a small town, and a new stepmom. She learns to cope with her artistic talent and the love of an abandoned dog.
David Gordon has combined his various passions in the “Jigsaw” series, which focuses on time-traveling teens thrust into major historical events — many of which never made the standard history books. In “Jigsaw Beginnings: The Fight for Reality has Begun” a failed experiment transports two high school students to WWII Italy, where they must stop a project that will change the course of history.
A multi-award winner, Patrick Hodges writes about kids who don’t fit in and shows how they adapt and overcome their difficulties. In “Joshua’s Island,” Hodges has an unlikely pair begin their final year of middle school, and find themselves partners in science class. The two form a relationship that will teach them both the true meaning of friendship, loyalty, and love ... a relationship that will end up changing not only their lives, but the entire complexion of their school.
If the young person is a mystery buff, “The Longjohners Mystery Series” by Merle McCann will delight any teen. Youngsters get to solve the crimes and learn valuable lessons at the same time.
And there’s more ... Join the authors at the Mazatzal Casino for their workshops and silent auction with gifts from merchants in town. For a special treat, if you have seen a specter or ghost around. Don’t fret. The Phoenix Ghostbusters will be at the Payson Book Festival to eliminate any unusual occurrences. See you on Saturday, July 23.
