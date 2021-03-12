Rim Country author Gail Kittleson will be at Christian Gifts and Home Décor this weekend signing copies of her latest book on country music legend Redd Stewart.
Kittleson will sell and be signing copies of, “Country Music’s Hidden Gem: The Redd Stewart Story,” at 814 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A, Saturday, March 13.
She and co-author, Billy Rae Stewart, with their publisher WordCrafts Press, released the book in January 2021. It is a family biography that honors Stewart.
It debuted at No. 3 on Amazon.com’s Hot New Releases chart in both the Country Music category and the Country and Folk Composers category. Additionally, “Country Music’s Hidden Gem” climbed to No. 57 on the online retailer’s Best Sellers in Country Music chart and to No. 72 on the Country & Folk Composers chart.
Co-written by Redd Stewart’s son, Billy Rae Stewart and historical novelist Gail Kittleson, and illustrated with more than five dozen historic family photographs, the book details the larger-than-life career of the man who wrote “Tennessee Waltz,” which was later adopted as the state song of Tennessee.
A charter inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stewart’s contribution to the country and pop music industries is still alive throughout the world today. Many of the songs he wrote have been performed and recorded by Patti Page, Hank Williams, Roy Rogers, Dean Martin, Michael Bublé and more.
Among the multitude of honors and awards he received during his career, was BMI’s 3,000,000 Airplay Award (equivalent to 17.1 years of continuous playing) for “Tennessee Waltz,” an honor shared with Barry Manilow’s “I Write the Songs,” Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender,” and Roger Miller’s “King of the Road.”
“As a young boy I would watch in amazement while my father played his guitar,” author Billy Rae Stewart recalls. “His fingers would dance across the strings, creating beautiful music that would grab the attention of all who were around him. He was truly an entertainer and would leave you feeling better about life and yourself, no matter what your circumstances. He was my father, and I am a better man for having known him.”
