Faith James is signing copies of her book, “Tender Victories” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at Christian Gifts and Home Décor, 814 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A (northwest side of Swiss Village Shops).
The novel is a Christian fiction that examines the power of faith. It is from Christian Faith Publishing.
“This is a gripping novel from the start. Colin and her guard dog, Bosch, have found evidence to indicate someone has been in their beach house. Should Colin have listened to her family?
“Colin hopes to be a godly example to a new acquaintance (Jessie), when conditions change things.
“Colin returns to the beach house after surgery from a fall, and a young native boy appears at the door, hoping for a family.
“Jacob, a distant neighbor (staying with his sister Amy), is fluent in Spanish; so Colin and Jessie make plans to ask him to dinner, hoping he can translate what Pedro is trying to tell them.
“As the story unravels, they all fall in love with the young boy, Pedro, including Jacob’s sister, Amy. They cannot find any relative to claim him. But now that a family in town wants to adopt him, how is Jacob going to fix this problem? He loves Pedro, a son he was unable to have.
“What will Jessie do if her husband comes looking for her?”
Consumers can purchase “Tender Victories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tender Victories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
