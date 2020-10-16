Rarely has a fresh new actress so dominated the screen as does 25-year-old Aussie Geraldine Viswanathan in “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” She uses her mobile face like an instrument. She can be lovely in this picture, and a few minutes later, she looks decidedly ordinary. But under her luminous skin, she holds her personality in check, like a tight hold on a team of wild horses. At any moment, she seems like she could sing or fly or just hop off the screen into the theater. I haven’t been this enthusiastic about a new actress since seeing Arizona native Emma Stone for the first time in a film.
The story is pretty good too, but she is the show. Make no mistake.
What if there was a place where you could take unwanted mementos of failed romantic relationships? What if “The Broken Hearts Gallery” actually existed? Would that help us to heal and move on? Or at least would it allow us to scab up and stop hurting?
Geraldine Viswanathan has a short list of acting credits but has a fine reputation. She won the Hollywood Critics Award for “Next Generation Hollywood.” Quite right, her win was, not a doubt about it.
Bernadette Peters lends a hand in a supporting role. She also is excellent as a worldly but still optimistic gallery owner.
Writer/director Natalie Krinsky launches her feature directing career with “The Broken Hearts Gallery” but has written many TV scripts. Her screenplay is fast, snappy, and doesn’t spare a sarcastic look at the lives of New York youngsters in their 20s. I like the words she gave Viswanathan to recite. They seemed authentic in context and often slipped in some wisdom along with the lunacy.
There is plenty of demonstration of sisterhood between Lucy (Viswanathan) and her best buddies. That doesn’t show the women as anything but human and, therefore, flawed.
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” has a mild PG-13. This noble effort gets three and a half sawblades. Geraldine Viswanathan brings the whole film up a full sawblade.
This brilliantly acted and sharply written film runs for an hour and 49 minutes.
Last year director Danny Boyle gave us “Yesterday” with Himesh Patel as the feel good movie of the year. Perhaps 2020 has given us director Natalie Krinsky, Geraldine Viswanathan and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” as this year’s feel good movie of the year. I know I left the theater smiling.
