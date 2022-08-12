A tender tale of love late in life.
Biscuits the rats won’t eat.
The sweet memory of a windmill love affair.
Buckshot Dot told her tales with a laugh, a fake mustache and the help of some old friends at the post-pandemic relaunch of Rim Country Artists — now welcoming performing artists to its creative ranks of painters and potters.
About 60 people crowded into the Payson library meeting room to hear Payson’s officially designated “culture keeper” perform her droll, reliably heart-touching ballads. Buckshot Dot — aka Dee Strickland Johnson — charmed the audience at the resumed monthly gatherings of the Payson Art League — now reborn as the Rim Country Artists.
Elizabeth Fowler and Minette Hart have revived the group of artists, which suffered the dual blow of losing two local galleries and the suffocating hand of the pandemic.
Hart and Fowler have hatched a plan to raise money to provide a performing arts/gallery headquarters for Rim Country Artists, which now includes performing artists as well as visual artists. They’re raising money in hopes of winding up with an intimate space where people can perform — and visual artists can stage shows.
It’s also possible that the group could join forces with the MHA Foundation and the Town of Payson, if they ever come to an agreement on building a community and swim center — which would likely include a performing arts space.
But for now, the group continues to meet in the library — with artists like Buckshot Dot to enliven the proceedings.
Dot has been named an Arizona Culture Keeper, whose own description offered on her website is “younger than springtime, older than dirt.” (http://www.buckshotdot.com/) Born in Flagstaff, she grew up on the Navajo and Hualapai reservations. In her varied career, she’s opened for singer Lyle Lovett, been named Female Cowboy Poet of the Year and written numerous books of poetry and stories. As if it’s not enough to write songs and poetry and perform — she’s also a gifted artist. She’s performed in 16 states, plus Canada and the British Isles — since she’s also made a deep study of Irish folklore and Celtic music. She’s raised three children and has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — in the course of a marriage on its 63rd year.
She was accompanied by Barbara and Chuck Casey, who host the Old Fiddlers Jam in Pine the third Wednesday of each month. The three have been playing together for years.
In fact, Buckshot wrote a poem for Barbara:
The Fiddling Fairy of the Forest
There’s a fiddling fairy
Who lives in the pines.
She plays a blue fiddle.
Her music’s divine.
And with all the sheer joy
That her magic imparts
Her fingers keep touching
The strings of my heart.
But that’s Buckshot for you — in love with the world and the people in it. Her rollicking, sentimental succession of songs kept the audience tapping and laughing.
She effortlessly mingles heart and humor, which wells up from resilient joy, despite life’s setbacks and heartbreaks.
One of the most moving songs was “Old Hank Morgan’s Place,” about the young lovers who evaded parental disapproval by stealing sweet time together beside the windmill at a local ranch.
Old Hank Morgan’s Place(three of five stanzas)
“My dad was set against us: he didn’t mean to be unkind.
But he was an old cowboy, and he hoped that I would find
Someone who’d make a bit more money, but it wasn’t to my taste.
So we’d meet beside the windmill on old Hank Morgan’s place.
We knew old Hank knew of us, though he never came around.
He would wink at either of us if we’d chance to meet in town:
But he never told a single soul, and he never showed his face,
When we’d meet beside the windmill on Old Hank Morgan’s place.
Well, it’s still the sweetest memory of the days when I was young.
Before the lamps were lighted and all the songs were sung.
O, those lovely summer evenings and that fine young cowboy’s face
Smiling at me by the windmill on old Hank Morgan’s place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!