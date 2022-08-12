Bullet Train

Brad Pitt stars in “Bullet Train.”

 Sony Pictures

Oh boy, this is exactly my kind of summer nonsense in a high-budget action/comedy. We have plenty of violence, fast action on a fast train in Japan, and just a good bloody time. Other critics have compared “Bullet Train” to the Guy Ritchie masterwork “Snatch.” Note that this is rated with a hard R for violence.

Director David Leitch is now an established director with credits for “Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Hobbs & Shaw.” His first directorial stint came with an uncredited effort on “John Wick.” You get the idea, lots of complex stunts done at high speed to create the “OMG” response to over-the-top action.

