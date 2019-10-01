The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the performance “Tajci–Waking Up in America” featuring Tajci Cameron, her sister, Sanya Matejas and Brian Hanson.
By age 19, Tajci was a pop superstar in her country of Croatia. She achieved platinum status selling a million records and packing sold-out venues. Sanya is a former lead singer with the Trans Siberian Orchestra. Brian Hanson is an acclaimed pianist.
Together they present a musical cabaret-style show of the American Songbook with an international flair.
Covering numbers ranging in genre and styling from John Denver to Stephen Foster and Willie Nelson to John Lennon, the trio offers a unique and entertaining show that will appeal to audiences of all ages, genders and demographics.
About the artists
Tatiana “Tajci” Cameron is an award-winning music artist and former Eurovision Song Contest finalist who was a pop superstar by the time she was 19. As a teen sensation and into her 20s, Tajci graced the covers of many magazines, and landed major endorsement deals with the likes of Levi’s. A “Tajci doll,” made in her likeness remains a treasured collector’s item.
At the height of her fame and career, Tajci in 1992, at age 21, abruptly stepped out of the limelight and left behind her European celebrity to come to New York City and start her life over, looking to carve out and live her own version of the American Dream.
In America, she composed, produced and toured extensively with original narrative shows; founded a children’s theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio; wrote and launched a full-length musical.
A graduate of American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Tajci has continued to perform, demonstrating her versatile musical ability through a variety of genres.
She married in 1999 and with her husband, Matthew, had three sons. Her husband passed away in 2017 and she now lives in Franklin, Tenn., with their sons.
Sanya Matejas is a singer, songwriter, actress and flautist born in Zagreb, Croatia, where she graduated from music conservatory in flute. She started singing and acting in numerous television shows at the age of five. A daughter of a respected guitarist, vocalist and sound engineer for national radio, she had a childhood of music and performing. As a teen she was employed by Zagreb Repertory Theatre as a singer and actress. She released four solo albums in Croatia by the age of 20, and was a successful actress in television and film as well.
She moved to Los Angeles, where she continued her music and acting career. Her work includes the Disney movie “Holes,” “King of Queens,” “Days of our Lives,” and two national tours as one of the lead vocalists with Trans Siberian Orchestra.
Sanya lives in Valley Village, Calif. with her daughter, Nora.
Keyboardist extraordinaire Brian Hanson is a rare combination of artist and entertainer. He loves what he creates when he sits down at the piano, but he never loses sight of his audience. He is what some would call a master entertainer.
His style is best described as elegant pop piano, with occasional crossovers into the wonderful worlds of jazz and country.
A family man of many interests, he has extensively toured the United States with his one man piano show, written original music that has played around the world, produced and directed a feature length documentary, and still finds time to add to his vintage vinyl record collection.
He resides in Nashville, Tenn.
More concerts
The TCCA has an additional six concerts scheduled for its 41st season. All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
