Participating in the check presentation to the Friends of Gila County Community College, were, from left, Katrina Sacco, Lynn Norton, Sheila Cornett, Sue Zen, Sallie Loman, Steve Christensen, Heather Perry, Judy Shafferkoetter, Cathy Forman, and Lori Dobos.
The Rim Country Camera Club launched a new charitable gift program to provide scholarship funds for education on Thursday, Feb. 17.
A $1,000 check was presented to the Friends of Gila County Community College, which will pass the money along to a student of the college.
The club has expanded its charitable giving, due to local businesses who purchase sponsor memberships.
The club’s rich history of producing and selling annual calendars for charity laid the foundation for a win-win venture. Photographers enjoy the opportunity to submit photos for recognition, and the community benefits from the gifting of project proceeds. Last year, the club devised a means to increase the capacity for giving, along with improving the educational benefits received by club members.
Thanks to the 2021 inaugural year sponsors, and members’ willingness to pay dues, the club doubled its calendar order and realized nearly double the proceeds. (A few 2022 calendars remain available).
The Sponsorship Plan invites supporters to select one of four graduating levels of sponsorship: Corporate Member, Corporate Plus, Corporate Deluxe or Corporate Elite. The 12-month subscription includes membership in the club and graduating levels of advertising and market exposure opportunities. Sponsors receive increasing levels of advertising in club merchandise, publicity via club social media, notice in the club’s newsletter and at meetings, plus prominent signage at major club events.
Plans for 2022 include not only the publication and sale of the Rim Country Charity Calendar, but new products (currently in design) that will continue to offer even more ways for photographers to compete and year-round sales to gain more proceeds for charity.
For more information about the Rim Country Camera Club Sponsorship program, contact Sue Zen at sue@zencorp.net or rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com. The sponsorship flyer may also be viewed on the club’s Facebook page — Rim Country Camera Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!