The Rim Country Camera Club plans a silent auction of various pieces of camera equipment and accessories at its meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260
The club often receives donations of older cameras, lenses and accessories that are no longer useful for the original owner but may be valuable for others. The auction items include lenses, filters, an assortment of cases and other accessories priced to sell. Anyone who wishes to donate additional items may bring them to the meeting, labeled with a starting bid price.
The newly elected board of trustees met recently and began plans for an exciting year of educational programs and activities for club members. Proceeds from this auction will be added to the camera club funds for future programs, workshops, speaker’s fees and general operating funds.
Holiday photo shareThe evening’s program will also include a member Holiday Photo Share. They invite everyone to bring a flash drive with a maximum of five photos taken over the holidays (in .jpg format).
The club will also begin working on the 2021 Rim Country Charity Calendar project soon. Anyone interested in volunteering for the project team may contact Sue Zen via email sue@zencorp.net or text 303-601-4692.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
