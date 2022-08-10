The Northern Gila County Fair is right around the corner, and the Rim Country Camera Club is ready to help with the photography division exhibit as well as help people get ready to submit their photo entries.
The club is inviting school-aged children along with adults, to attend its August meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The program features Candy Bridges of Christian Gifts & Home Décor, who will teach about mounting and framing photo prints. She will speak about choosing matte colors to complement a photo, the various mattes and frames and methods for mounting.
The program includes a demonstration and hands-on exercise for audience members to prepare photos for the fair. Participants are asked to bring one 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10 photo. One matte board will be provided by the club to each attendee who brings a photo. Candy will take orders and matte additional photos in her store.
Christian Gifts & Home Décor is in the Swiss Village. All the proceeds from club products go directly to our local food banks, scholarship fund and other charities.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org or follow the club on Facebook – Rim Country Camera Club.
Due to the nature of this month’s meeting, the club will not be offering it on Zoom.
