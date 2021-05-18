The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Following the brief club meeting and announcements, guest Zoom speaker Dr. Amy Novotny presents a program featuring her expedition to Antarctica. Watch for a Zoom invitation or contact sue@zencorp.net for meeting information.
What started as a simple photographic expedition to capture images of the world’s largest penguins turned into much more for Novotny. The journey to the Emperor Penguin colony was a harrowing, unforgettable experience as the dreaded Drake Passage in the Southern Ocean lived up to its reputation and changed the lives of many onboard the Russian icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov through injury and broken bones.
Meanwhile, evidence of the changing climate affronted the group at every turn. Thinning sea ice allowed the ship to maneuver closer to Snow Hill Island, Antarctica, than its previous journey in 2010.
The penguin colony had to settle closer to the island, but still lived its life cycle completely in water or on sea ice. They had no fear; rather, the two groups – humans and penguins – enjoyed a mutual curiosity.
Parents tended to their two-month-old chicks that were exerting their independence, but still relied on their parents to feed them a regurgitated meal. The human impact on these creatures was not by the group’s presence in the colony those three days, but by human actions over time that have changed the global temperature and environment. The penguins’ impact on humans, however, was transformational: the 100 voyagers, plus crew, witnessed an emotional beauty unlike any other.
Novotny captured the daily life of these Antarctic dwellers and presents both the artistic side of nature photography as well as its reality. Besides bringing awareness to this region of the world, her hope with these images is to tug at hearts so daily choices can improve and restore this world. Come learn about and view the arduous journey to the colony, the unique Emperor life cycle and the artistic beauty of this gentle bird.
Novotny has a variety of interests including running 40+ marathons; running 10 ultra marathons, including two 100-milers; and completing an Ironman triathlon.
She also enjoys photographing wildlife and landscapes all over the world that has led to several of her images being chosen as Photos of the Day, most notably National Geographic Your Shot World Top Photo of the Day.
In 2020, she had a four-month solo gallery showing at Gallery 4 in Gilbert, Ariz.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome to attend the R3C club meetings and are invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities.
