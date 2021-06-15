Manuel Lucero IV, president of the Prescott Powwow and assistant director of The Museum of Indigenous People, is offering a Zoom presentation to the Rim Country Camera Club at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Lucero will share some do’s and don’ts when it comes to photography at the powwow, held annually for the last 15 years. The intertribal gathering is a link to the past that helps maintain Native heritage. It is a time for Native American families to be together with other family members and friends, and to honor their spiritual legacy.
Visitors are welcome at the powwow, however, many are unaware of the etiquette for taking photographs at these events. The presentation will help prepare members for a visit to the powwow in September 2021.
Rim Country Camera Club currently holds its in-person/Zoom meetings at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. Those interested in attending the meeting via Zoom may contact Sue Zen (sue@zencorp.net) to be added to the club’s mailing list.
