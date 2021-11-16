The Rim Country Camera Club will hold its next in-person / Zoom meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Payson Public Library’s large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road.
The evening begins with refreshments and a collection of photos shared by club members.
Brief club announcements and updates are at 5:15 p.m., followed by this month’s instructional program on astrophotography with John Vermette.
Vermette offers his program via Zoom from Tucson, with a presentation of photos taken around the Southwest depicting the Milky Way with unique foregrounds and other night sky images. The presentation will include how, when and where to capture astro photos.
Vermette, originally from Rhode Island, moved to Tucson with his family in 1964. He is a general contractor by trade, with a lifelong interest in astronomy.
He’s admittedly obsessed with astrophotography and has been buying telescopes, mounts and cameras since 2010. Vermette started imaging the night sky with a wide field camera lens to get a much larger field of view than what he could with most telescopes. He has learned through trial and error and is eager to share his tips with the group. Vermette has been published in Sky & Telescope and Astronomy magazines, as well as submitting winning photos to online HASA Astronomy Photo of the Day, Arizona Highways and others.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its monthly meetings held on the third Wednesday of every month.
