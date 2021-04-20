The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 21 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church and via ZOOM for those who wish to take part remotely. The lodge is on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property at 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
The meeting program is: “I Just Took 2,000 photos ... Now What?”
It will address the arduous task of selecting “keepers” from all the photos we take, and then what opportunities arise to share them. Sue Zen will present examples of sorting, evaluating and selecting photos using recent shots taken at the Rim Country Camera Club Out of Africa Workshop.
The program also includes a demonstration of editing and properly sizing images for submission to various photo contests, publishers, or for print.
Sue Zen is the owner of My Imago Dei Photography and is a lifelong learner, working to improve her knowledge and skills in whatever endeavor she pursues. Her years of corporate training and teaching prepared her to share what she learns with others. Currently Sue is an Adjunct Professor of Photography at Eastern Arizona College, Payson campus. She will be teaching Beginning Photoshop at the college this summer, and the Beginning Digital Photography class in the Fall 2021. My Imago Dei Photography offers commissioned photography and individual instruction.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
