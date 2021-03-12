The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 17 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church and via Zoom for those who wish to participate remotely. The lodge is on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property, 601 E. Highway 260.
The evening’s program is “Shooting the Hashknife Pony Express.”
Nicole Reynolds will present a program full of history and experiences of the Hashknife Pony Express, as well as tips for photographers planning to “shoot” the event as it travels through Payson on April 14.
She is the owner of Nicole Reynolds Photography, a portrait photography business located in Payson. She specializes in portraits, families, children, high school and college seniors, weddings, events, and professional/lifestyle photography.
Her passion is to create a custom-tailored experience that results in beautiful images that are treasured for a lifetime.
Reynolds has spent the last 16 years photographing the Hashknife Pony Express and the last six years extensively following them and documenting all their activities through photographs. Her husband, Patrick, has been a member of the Pony Express for 37 years. He is a current Hashknife board member and rider.
In their spare time, Nicole and her husband Pat love riding their two horses all around the Rim Country and camping in their little casita.
Along with being a member of the Rim Country Camera Club, Reynolds is a member of the Professional Photographers of America and the state affiliate, Arizona Professional Photographers of America.
In addition to this program, the Rim Country Camera Club is conducting a Hashknife Photography Workshop Saturday, March 27. The private workshop will include photos of riders and their horses, mailbag exchanges, cowboy portraits and sunset silhouettes. Spaces for this workshop are limited, so interested parties should sign up via the club’s Facebook page (R3C — Rim Country Camera Club) as soon as possible.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!