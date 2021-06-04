Entries for the annual Rim Country Camera Club charity calendars are due no later than June 30 at midnight.
The group is seeking photos taken around Gila County to go with the calendar’s theme, “Rim Country Diversity.”
The photos must be in Gila County. A variety of subjects, seasons, scenery and images showing life are sought.
Anyone can enter the photo competition. Send photos to r3calendar@gmail.com and include name, contact information, title of the photo and the digital file. More specific instructions are available on the club’s Facebook Page (R3C – Rim Country Camera Club). Printed copies of the Call for Entry with submission rules are also available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Beeline and Main Street) and Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley.
Questions about the calendar project submissions may be directed to Nicole Reynolds, nicole@nicolereynoldsphotography.com.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets the third Wednesday of every month and is open to all photography enthusiasts. The June 16 meeting features Manuel Lucero speaking about taking photos at Native American Pow Wows. Watch the club’s Facebook page for details.
