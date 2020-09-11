The Rim Country Camera Club returns to in-person meetings with Zoom availability at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the Lamona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. Safety precautions will be observed.
Dr. Harold Rush will discuss real estate photography. The program will include a glimpse into the life of a real estate photographer and technical tips for overcoming challenges. He will discuss controlling high contrast lighting encountered with both exterior and interior shots. His program also includes the importance of editing photos and how to create photos that give potential buyers an enticing, yet realistic, portrayal of the property.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. For more information, email sue@zencorp.net.
