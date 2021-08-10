The Rim Country Camera Club has put out a call for help with several upcoming activities that are geared to accomplish its charitable goals as a club.
Immediate need
• Rodeo booth volunteers: The club is sharing a booth Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 19-21 at the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. It will be selling the 2022 calendars. Board members have stepped up to fill some of the time slots. Who can fill in the rest? If you can’t do a full-time slot, let us know how much you can do.
Thursday, Aug. 19 shifts, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20 shifts, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21 shifts, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• 2022 calendar sales: The club has 1,000 calendars to sell this year. Help by serving as a coordinator, helping at sales tables, selling to friends and family or other organizations around the community.
Email sue@zencorp.net to sign up for:
Order coordinator — receive and log orders into spreadsheet, deliver payments to Sallie Loman, treasurer, ship calendars via USPS, notify customers via email when calendars are ready for pickup.
Merchant coordinators — supply calendars, envelope, tally sheet and cash to one merchant (to be assigned). Check in with merchant weekly and pickup tally sheet and money, resupply calendars. Deliver money to Sallie Loman, treasurer.
Sales tables coordinator — contact Walmart, Safeway, other merchants to ask for a time we could set up tables and sell calendars. Coordinate volunteers to man the tables.
• Northern Gila County Fair photography exhibit. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. come and help receive entries and set up the exhibit for the fair. The exhibit will be at the Tonto Apache Gym next to the Mazatzal Casino.
