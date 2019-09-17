Harold Rush, photography professor at Gila Community College Payson, presents the September program at the Rim Country Camera Club at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road.
His topic will be HDR and the use of Photomatix software to merge multiple images.
Photomatix is a software program that allows a photographer to produce a photo that has detail in both the light and dark areas of a scene. Often the brightness of a scene (difference between the light and dark areas) exceeds the exposure range that a camera can capture with one exposure. Photomatix uses a process that enables producing a photo that looks like a person’s eyes see it. Come and see how this process works and the type of exposures you need to take for Photomatix to do its magic. There are other special “looks” that you can give to a final photo using this software, too many to detail here. A demonstration of this versatile software is planned.
Rush, in a “second life” after retirement, is a real estate photographer. He has taught several subjects at Gila Community College Payson and currently is teaching Photoshop.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. Members who wish to share photos are encouraged to bring three photos of recent outings.
